Amy Yang will compete in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea at Seowon Valley Country Club from October 19-21.

Looking to place a bet on Yang at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Yang Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Amy Yang Insights

Yang has finished better than par five times and scored six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in four of her last 14 rounds played.

Over her last 14 rounds, Yang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In her past five appearances, Yang has finished in the top five once.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Yang has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five appearances.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 30 -3 278 0 15 3 3 $1.1M

Other Players at the BMW Ladies Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Yang finished 59th when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,680 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that Yang has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,570 yards, 110 yards shorter than the 6,680-yard Seowon Valley Country Club this week.

Yang's Last Time Out

Yang was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , with an average of 2.80 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

Her 3.94-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship placed her in the 57th percentile.

Yang was better than just 6% of the field at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.74.

Yang recorded a birdie or better on three of 10 par-3s at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship (the field averaged 2.3).

On the 10 par-3s at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , Yang had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.4).

Yang recorded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 4.4 on the 18 par-4s at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship .

At that last outing, Yang's showing on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 3.3).

Yang ended the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship , Yang underperformed compared to the field average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.