In the upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Anders Lee to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a goal)

Lee 2022-23 stats and insights

Lee scored in 22 of 82 games last season, and had multiple goals in six of those games.

On the power play, he scored six goals while picking up eight assists.

Lee averaged 2.6 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 13.1%.

Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Sabres gave up 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in league action.

The Sabres shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

