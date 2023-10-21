Anders Lee Game Preview: Islanders vs. Sabres - October 21
The New York Islanders, Anders Lee included, will face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Lee's props? Here is some information to help you.
Anders Lee vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)
Islanders vs Sabres Game Info
|Islanders vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Sabres Prediction
|Islanders vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Sabres Player Props
|How to Watch Islanders vs Sabres
Lee Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- Lee averaged 17:13 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -3.
- He had a goal in 22 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals six times.
- Lee had an assist in 19 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in two of them.
- Lee's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.
- There is a 30.8% chance of Lee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Lee Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23
- The Sabres conceded 297 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in league play in goals against.
- They had the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at -4.
