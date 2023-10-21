The New York Islanders, Anders Lee included, will face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Lee's props? Here is some information to help you.

Anders Lee vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Islanders vs Sabres Game Info

Lee Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Lee averaged 17:13 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -3.

He had a goal in 22 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals six times.

Lee had an assist in 19 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Lee's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Lee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lee Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

The Sabres conceded 297 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in league play in goals against.

They had the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at -4.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.