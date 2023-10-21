On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Nashville Predators. Is Anthony Duclair going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Duclair scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Duclair has zero points on the power play.

He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 15 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

