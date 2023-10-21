The San Jose Sharks, Anthony Duclair among them, face the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a wager on Duclair in the Sharks-Predators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Anthony Duclair vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Duclair has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 17:00 on the ice per game.

Duclair has a goal in one of his four games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In one of four games this year, Duclair has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Duclair has yet to post an assist through four games this season.

Duclair's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Duclair Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 15 total goals (three per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 4 Games 1 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

