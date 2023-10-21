Austin Eckroat will be in the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan at Accordia Golf Narashino CC from October 19-21.

Looking to place a wager on Eckroat at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +12500 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Eckroat Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Austin Eckroat Insights

Eckroat has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Eckroat has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Eckroat finished outside the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five tournaments.

Eckroat has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 29 -7 276 0 11 2 3 $2M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, shorter than the 7,079-yard length for this week's event.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Eckroat has played in the past year (7,291 yards) is 212 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,079).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Eckroat's Last Time Out

Eckroat was in the 88th percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open placed him in the 52nd percentile.

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Eckroat shot better than just 4% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Eckroat recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Eckroat had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Eckroat's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the tournament average of 8.0.

In that last tournament, Eckroat's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Eckroat finished the Shriners Children's Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Eckroat had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.