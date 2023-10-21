For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Auston Matthews a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: -120 (Bet $12 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Matthews stats and insights

In two of four games this season, Matthews has scored -- and it was multiple goals both times.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Matthews has scored two goals on the power play.

He takes 6.5 shots per game, and converts 23.1% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 20 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

