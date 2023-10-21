Will Auston Matthews Score a Goal Against the Lightning on October 21?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Auston Matthews a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: -120 (Bet $12 to win $10 if he scores a goal)
Matthews stats and insights
- In two of four games this season, Matthews has scored -- and it was multiple goals both times.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- Matthews has scored two goals on the power play.
- He takes 6.5 shots per game, and converts 23.1% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are conceding 20 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
