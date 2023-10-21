The Toronto Maple Leafs, with Auston Matthews, are in action Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Matthews' props versus the Lightning? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Auston Matthews vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Matthews Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Matthews has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 23:31 on the ice per game.

Matthews has scored a goal twice this season in four games played and had multiple goals both times.

Matthews has posted two or more points in two of the four games he's played this season.

Matthews has yet to put up an assist this year through four games.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Matthews goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Matthews has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Matthews Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 20 total goals (four per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 4 Games 9 6 Points 11 6 Goals 6 0 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.