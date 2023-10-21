From October 19-21, Ben Griffin will take to the course at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan to compete in the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. It's a par-70 that spans 7,079 yards, with a purse of $8,500,000.00 on the line.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Griffin Odds to Win: +6600

Ben Griffin Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Griffin has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Griffin has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five appearances, Griffin has finished in the top five once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Griffin has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 27 -8 276 0 18 2 2 $2.3M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,079 yards, 64 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC has a recent scoring average of -1.

The average course Griffin has played in the past year has been 193 yards longer than the 7,079 yards Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin finished in the 14th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the ninth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

Griffin shot better than 61% of the competitors at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.43.

Griffin did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Griffin recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Griffin's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the field average (8.0).

In that last tournament, Griffin's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Griffin ended the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on four of six par-5s, worse than the field's average, 4.9.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Griffin finished without one.

