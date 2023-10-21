The 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan will have Ben Taylor in the field from October 19-21 as the competitors battle the par-70, 7,079-yard course, with a purse of $8,500,000.00 at stake.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Taylor Odds to Win: +25000

Ben Taylor Insights

Taylor has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has yet to finish any of his last 18 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 18 rounds, Taylor has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

In his past five events, Taylor's average finish has been 51st.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Taylor has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Taylor will try to continue his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 41 -5 279 0 15 3 4 $1.8M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC is set for 7,079 yards.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

Taylor will take to the 7,079-yard course this week at Accordia Golf Narashino CC after having played courses with an average length of 7,267 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 52nd percentile of the field.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open placed him in the 62nd percentile.

Taylor was better than 86% of the field at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Taylor carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Taylor carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.2).

Taylor recorded the same amount of birdies or better (eight) as the field average on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

In that last competition, Taylor posted a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Taylor ended the Shriners Children's Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with nine on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Taylor finished without one.

