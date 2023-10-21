The Chicago Blackhawks' (2-3) injury report has four players listed as they ready for their Saturday, October 21 game against the Vegas Golden Knights (5-0) at United Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Luke Philp C Out Achilles
Samuel Savoie C Out Leg
Colton Dach C Out Ankle
Philipp Kurashev C Out Wrist

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Zach Whitecloud D Out Undisclosed
Alex Pietrangelo D Questionable Face

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: United Center

Blackhawks Season Insights

  • The Blackhawks have 11 goals this season (2.2 per game), 16th in the league.
  • Chicago allows 2.6 goals per game (13 total), which ranks 20th in the NHL.
  • Their -2 goal differential is 19th in the league.

Golden Knights Season Insights

  • The Golden Knights' 19 total goals (3.8 per game) rank second in the league.
  • They have a league-leading goal differential at +11.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Golden Knights (-225) Blackhawks (+185) 6

