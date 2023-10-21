Bo Horvat will be in action when the New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Looking to wager on Horvat's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Bo Horvat vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Islanders vs Sabres Game Info

Horvat Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Horvat's plus-minus rating last season was -1, in 20:39 per game on the ice.

In 29 of 79 games last season, he scored a goal -- and nine of those games included multiple goals.

Horvat had an assist in 24 of 79 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.

He has an implied probability of 59.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Horvat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Horvat Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

Defensively, the Sabres conceded 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in league play.

They had the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at -4.

