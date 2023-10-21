The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP is underway, and Brandon Wu is currently in 61st place with a score of +2.

Looking to place a wager on Brandon Wu at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to pick up the win this week.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

Brandon Wu Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Wu has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five events, Wu has had an average finish of 54th.

Wu has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Wu will try to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 37 -6 265 0 17 2 3 $2.4M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Wu last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 29th.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC measures 7,079 yards for this tournament, 68 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,011).

The average course Wu has played in the past year has been 161 yards longer than the 7,079 yards Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at for this event.

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu finished in the 18th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship ranked in the 43rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

Wu was better than 45% of the competitors at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.65.

Wu failed to record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Wu carded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Wu's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were less than the field average of 6.1.

In that most recent outing, Wu had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s, same as the field average.

Wu ended the Sanderson Farms Championship registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.0 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Wu finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Wu's performance prior to the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

