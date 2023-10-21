On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders clash with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Brock Nelson going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.5 if he scores a goal)

Nelson 2022-23 stats and insights

Nelson scored in 28 of 82 games last season, and had multiple goals in eight of those games.

On the power play, he scored six goals while picking up 11 assists.

He took 2.7 shots per game, sinking 16.2% of them.

Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats

The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, giving up 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.

The Sabres shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

