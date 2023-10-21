Brock Nelson Game Preview: Islanders vs. Sabres - October 21
Brock Nelson and the New York Islanders will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Buffalo Sabres. Does a wager on Nelson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Brock Nelson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Nelson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 82 games last season, Nelson averaged 18:26 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +13.
- He had a goal in 28 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals eight times.
- In 35 of 82 games last season, Nelson had an assist -- and four of those games included multiple assists.
- The implied probability is 60.6% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Nelson has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.
Nelson Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23
- The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, conceding 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.
- Their goal differential (-4) ranked 19th in the league.
