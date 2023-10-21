Will Cal Clutterbuck Score a Goal Against the Sabres on October 21?
Should you bet on Cal Clutterbuck to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Buffalo Sabres face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Clutterbuck 2022-23 stats and insights
- In five of 49 games last season, Clutterbuck scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- Clutterbuck produced zero points on the power play last season.
- Clutterbuck's shooting percentage last season was 13.6%. He averaged 0.8 shots per game.
Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Sabres gave up 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in league action.
- The Sabres shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.