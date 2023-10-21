Should you bet on Cal Clutterbuck to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Buffalo Sabres face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75 if he scores a goal)

Clutterbuck 2022-23 stats and insights

In five of 49 games last season, Clutterbuck scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

Clutterbuck produced zero points on the power play last season.

Clutterbuck's shooting percentage last season was 13.6%. He averaged 0.8 shots per game.

Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Sabres gave up 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in league action.

The Sabres shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

