The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Calle Jarnkrok find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Calle Jarnkrok score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36 if he scores a goal)

Jarnkrok stats and insights

  • Jarnkrok has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
  • Jarnkrok has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Jarnkrok averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 20 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

