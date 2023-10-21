Will Calle Jarnkrok Score a Goal Against the Lightning on October 21?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Calle Jarnkrok find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Calle Jarnkrok score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36 if he scores a goal)
Jarnkrok stats and insights
- Jarnkrok has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- Jarnkrok has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Jarnkrok averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 20 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
