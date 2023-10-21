The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Cam Atkinson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33 if he scores a goal)

Atkinson stats and insights

Atkinson has scored in two of four games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

Atkinson has no points on the power play.

Atkinson averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing five goals in total (just 1.7 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

