Will Cameron York light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Cameron York score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130 if he scores a goal)

York stats and insights

In one of four games this season, York scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

York has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded five goals in total (only 1.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

