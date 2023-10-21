In the upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Casey Cizikas to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a goal)

Cizikas 2022-23 stats and insights

Cizikas scored in six of 81 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Cizikas produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 1.4 shots per game, sinking 5.4% of them.

Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Sabres allowed 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in NHL action.

The Sabres secured two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

