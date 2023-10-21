For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Casey Mittelstadt a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Islanders?

Mittelstadt stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Mittelstadt scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

Mittelstadt has no points on the power play.

Mittelstadt averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up seven goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents once while averaging 24.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

