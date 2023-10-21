The Buffalo Sabres, including Casey Mittelstadt, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. Prop bets for Mittelstadt in that upcoming Sabres-Islanders matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Islanders Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

Mittelstadt has averaged 16:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

In one of four games this season, Mittelstadt has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Mittelstadt has a point in one of his four games this season, and had multiple points in that game.

In one of four games this season, Mittelstadt has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Mittelstadt's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Mittelstadt going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23

Defensively, the Islanders were one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

They had the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +25.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 4 Games 4 2 Points 4 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.