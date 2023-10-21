Casey Mittelstadt Game Preview: Sabres vs. Islanders - October 21
The Buffalo Sabres, including Casey Mittelstadt, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. Prop bets for Mittelstadt in that upcoming Sabres-Islanders matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Casey Mittelstadt vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sabres vs Islanders Game Info
|Sabres vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Sabres vs Islanders Prediction
|Sabres vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Sabres vs Islanders Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights
- Mittelstadt has averaged 16:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).
- In one of four games this season, Mittelstadt has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- Mittelstadt has a point in one of his four games this season, and had multiple points in that game.
- In one of four games this season, Mittelstadt has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.
- Mittelstadt's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.
- There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Mittelstadt going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23
- Defensively, the Islanders were one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
- They had the league's 12th-ranked goal differential at +25.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|4
|Games
|4
|2
|Points
|4
|1
|Goals
|1
|1
|Assists
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.