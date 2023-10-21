The field for the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea at Seowon Valley Country Club will include Celine Borge. The competition runs from October 19-21.

Looking to place a bet on Borge at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Borge Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Celine Borge Insights

Borge has finished under par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has not finished any of her last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Borge has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of her last 14 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Borge's average finish has been 48th.

She has made the cut in two of her past five events.

In her past five appearances, Borge has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 36 -2 278 0 11 1 1 $463,180

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,680 yards, Seowon Valley Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,015 yards .

Borge will take to the 6,680-yard course this week at Seowon Valley Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,544 yards in the past year.

Borge's Last Time Out

Borge was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 51st percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, which landed her in the 58th percentile of the field.

Borge shot better than just 30% of the golfers at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Borge carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the other competitors averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Borge carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.2).

Borge's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were less than the tournament average (6.5).

In that last outing, Borge's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.3).

Borge ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on six of 16 par-5s, less than the field's average, 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Borge recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.4).

