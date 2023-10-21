The 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club will see Chanettee Wannasaen as part of the field in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea from October 19-21, up against the par-72, 6,680-yard course, with a purse of $2,200,000.00 at stake.

Wannasaen at the BMW Ladies Championship this week is currently listed by bookmakers at +60000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards
Wannasaen Odds to Win: +60000

Chanettee Wannasaen Insights

Wannasaen has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in four of her last 17 rounds played.

Wannasaen has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In her past five tournaments, Wannasaen has finished atop the leaderboard once.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five tournaments, Wannasaen has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Wannasaen will look to make the cut for the fourth event in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 44 -7 268 1 6 1 1 $254,747

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,680 yards, Seowon Valley Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,015 yards .

The average course Wannasaen has played i the last year (6,498 yards) is 182 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,680).

Wannasaen's Last Time Out

Wannasaen finished in the 26th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai ranked in the 24th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Wannasaen was better than 74% of the competitors (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Wannasaen recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the other golfers averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Wannasaen carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Wannasaen's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were less than the field average (6.5).

At that last outing, Wannasaen's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 7.3).

Wannasaen ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Wannasaen underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

