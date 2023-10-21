Should you bet on Connor Bedard to light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Vegas Golden Knights meet up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a goal)

Bedard stats and insights

  • In one of five games this season, Bedard scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.
  • Bedard has no points on the power play.
  • Bedard averages 4.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding eight goals in total (only 1.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.8 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

