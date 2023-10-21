In the upcoming game versus the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Connor Clifton to find the back of the net for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Connor Clifton score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150 if he scores a goal)

Clifton stats and insights

Clifton is yet to score through four games this season.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Clifton has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding seven goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 24.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

