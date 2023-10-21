For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Connor McDavid a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.5 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

McDavid stats and insights

McDavid has scored in two of four games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.

McDavid has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

McDavid's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 19 goals in total (4.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

