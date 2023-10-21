The Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid among them, face the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place. There are prop bets for McDavid available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Connor McDavid vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -149)

1.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

McDavid Season Stats Insights

McDavid has averaged 20:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

McDavid has twice scored a goal in a game this year in four games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

McDavid has a point in all four games he's played this season, with multiple points in two of them.

McDavid has an assist in all four games this season, but has yet to register a multi-assist effort.

The implied probability that McDavid goes over his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of McDavid going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

McDavid Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 19 total goals (4.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 4 Games 3 6 Points 4 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 4

