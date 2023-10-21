Should you wager on Darnell Nurse to light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a goal)

Nurse stats and insights

Nurse is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.

Nurse has zero points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 19 total goals (4.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

