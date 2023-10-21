David Lingmerth will compete at the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan at the par-70, 7,079-yard Accordia Golf Narashino CC from October 19-21.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

David Lingmerth Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Lingmerth has shot below par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Lingmerth has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Lingmerth has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

In his past five events, Lingmerth has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 29 -5 279 0 11 1 5 $2.1M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

At 7,079 yards, Accordia Golf Narashino CC is set up as a par-70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,015 yards.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Lingmerth has played in the past year has been 176 yards longer than the 7,079 yards Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Lingmerth's Last Time Out

Lingmerth shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 24th percentile of competitors.

His 4.21-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship ranked in the ninth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the four par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Lingmerth shot better than only 15% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Lingmerth recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Lingmerth recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Lingmerth's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.1.

In that most recent outing, Lingmerth's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Lingmerth finished the Wyndham Championship with a birdie or better on two of four par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 3.4.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Lingmerth recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

