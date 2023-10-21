The field for the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan features David Lipsky. The par-70 course spans 7,079 yards and the purse is $8,500,000.00 for the tournament, running from October 19-21.

Looking to place a wager on Lipsky at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +12500 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Lipsky Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

David Lipsky Insights

Lipsky has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Lipsky has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, Lipsky has had an average finish of 42nd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Lipsky has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 36 -5 279 0 15 1 2 $1.3M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Lipsky finished 40th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,079 yards.

Golfers at Accordia Golf Narashino CC have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 during the past year.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC is 7,079 yards, 194 yards shorter than the average course Lipsky has played in the past year (7,273).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Lipsky's Last Time Out

Lipsky finished in the 28th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the ninth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

Lipsky shot better than just 4% of the field at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.43.

Lipsky recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Lipsky recorded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Lipsky's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the tournament average (8.0).

At that last competition, Lipsky's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Lipsky finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, underperforming the field average, 4.9.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Lipsky fell short compared to the field average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

