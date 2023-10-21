In the upcoming matchup versus the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Dylan Cozens to find the back of the net for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cozens stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Cozens scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Islanders this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Cozens averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded seven goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have one shutout, and they average 24.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.