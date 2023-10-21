Dylan Cozens Game Preview: Sabres vs. Islanders - October 21
The Buffalo Sabres, including Dylan Cozens, take the ice Saturday versus the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Cozens' props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Dylan Cozens vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sabres vs Islanders Game Info
|Sabres vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Sabres vs Islanders Prediction
|Sabres vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Sabres vs Islanders Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cozens Season Stats Insights
- In 4 games this season, Cozens has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 15:44 on the ice per game.
- In one of four games this year, Cozens has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- Cozens has registered a point in a game twice this year in four games played, including multiple points once.
- In one of four games this year, Cozens has an assist, and he recorded multiple assists in that game.
- The implied probability that Cozens goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Cozens has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Cozens Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23
- The Islanders allowed 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- Their goal differential (+25) ranked 12th in the league.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|4
|Games
|4
|3
|Points
|3
|1
|Goals
|2
|2
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.