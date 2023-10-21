The Buffalo Sabres, including Dylan Cozens, take the ice Saturday versus the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Cozens' props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dylan Cozens vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Islanders Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cozens Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Cozens has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 15:44 on the ice per game.

In one of four games this year, Cozens has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Cozens has registered a point in a game twice this year in four games played, including multiple points once.

In one of four games this year, Cozens has an assist, and he recorded multiple assists in that game.

The implied probability that Cozens goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Cozens has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cozens Stats vs. the Islanders in 2022-23

The Islanders allowed 217 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+25) ranked 12th in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 4 Games 4 3 Points 3 1 Goals 2 2 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.