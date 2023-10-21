Can we count on Dylan Holloway finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers match up against the Winnipeg Jets at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Dylan Holloway score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)

Holloway stats and insights

Holloway is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Holloway has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are allowing 19 total goals (4.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

