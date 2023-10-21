The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP is underway, and Dylan Wu is currently in 61st place with a score of +2.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards

Dylan Wu Insights

Wu has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Wu has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 32 -7 267 0 19 1 2 $1.7M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Accordia Golf Narashino CC will play at 7,079 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,011.

The average course Wu has played in the past year has been 196 yards longer than the 7,079 yards Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at for this event.

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu finished in the 28th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Shriners Children's Open, which landed him in the 39th percentile among all competitors.

Wu shot better than only 4% of the golfers at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.43.

Wu carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Wu carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Wu's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the field average (8.0).

At that last outing, Wu's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Wu finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 4.9.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Wu fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

All statistics in this article reflect Wu's performance prior to the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

