When the Buffalo Sabres face off against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Erik Johnson find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

In one of four games this season, Johnson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

Johnson's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding seven goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents once while averaging 24.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

