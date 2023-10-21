For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Edmonton Oilers and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Evan Bouchard a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)

Bouchard stats and insights

Bouchard is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.

Bouchard has picked up three assists on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are giving up 19 total goals (4.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

