Evan Bouchard and the Edmonton Oilers will play the Winnipeg Jets at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Rogers Place. If you'd like to wager on Bouchard's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Evan Bouchard vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Bouchard has averaged 21:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Through four games this season, Bouchard has yet to score a goal.

Bouchard has a point in three of four games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Bouchard has posted an assist in a game three times this season in four games played, including multiple assists once.

There is a 48.8% chance of Bouchard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 19 goals in total (4.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 4 Games 3 4 Points 3 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 3

