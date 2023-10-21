On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Evander Kane going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.5 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

Kane is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

Kane has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 19 total goals (4.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

