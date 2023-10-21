Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers will play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Winnipeg Jets. Does a bet on Kane intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Evander Kane vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Kane Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Kane has averaged 18:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Through four games this year, Kane has yet to score a goal.

Kane has recorded a point in one of four games playedthis year.

In one of four games this season, Kane has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Kane hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Kane has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 19 goals in total (4.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 4 Games 2 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

