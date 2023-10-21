Will Fabian Zetterlund find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks play the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)

Zetterlund stats and insights

Zetterlund has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

Zetterlund has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 15 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

