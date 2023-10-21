For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Filip Zadina a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41 if he scores a goal)

Zadina stats and insights

In two of four games this season, Zadina has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

Zadina has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 15 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

