The field for the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea features Gemma Dryburgh. The par-72 course spans 6,680 yards and the purse is $2,200,000.00 for the tournament, running from October 19-21.

Looking to wager on Dryburgh at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Gemma Dryburgh Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Dryburgh has shot under par three times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Dryburgh has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In her past five events, Dryburgh's average finish has been 42nd.

She has made the cut in three of her past five tournaments.

Dryburgh has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 30 -2 280 1 18 1 3 $922,045

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Dryburgh last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 27th.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 72 that's 6,680 yards.

The courses that Dryburgh has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,584 yards, while Seowon Valley Country Club will be 6,680 yards this week.

Dryburgh's Last Time Out

Dryburgh shot below average over the 20 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.30 strokes to finish in the eighth percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at The Ascendant LPGA, which was good enough to land her in the 80th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.11).

On the 16 par-5 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, Dryburgh was better than 50% of the golfers (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Dryburgh carded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Dryburgh carded eight bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.7).

Dryburgh's four birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were more than the tournament average (3.5).

In that most recent tournament, Dryburgh's performance on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Dryburgh ended The Ascendant LPGA registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Dryburgh recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.4.

