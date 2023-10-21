The field at the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan will feature Harry Hall. He and the other entrants will go for for a part of the $8,500,000.00 purse on the par-70, 7,079-yard course from October 19-21.

He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards
Hall Odds to Win: +15000

Harry Hall Insights

Hall has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Hall has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five events, Hall's average finish has been 36th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, Hall has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 38 -7 278 0 17 1 3 $827,143

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Accordia Golf Narashino CC will play at 7,079 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,015.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

Hall will take to the 7,079-yard course this week at Accordia Golf Narashino CC after having played courses with an average length of 7,281 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Hall's Last Time Out

Hall was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 88th percentile of the field.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open placed him in the 62nd percentile.

Hall shot better than 61% of the golfers at the Shriners Children's Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.43.

Hall shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Hall had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Hall's 11 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were more than the tournament average (8.0).

In that most recent tournament, Hall's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Hall ended the Shriners Children's Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hall finished without one.

