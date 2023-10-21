Hayden Buckley will take to the course at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan for the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP from October 19-21, looking to conquer the par-70, 7,079-yard course with $8,500,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to bet on Buckley at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +12500 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Buckley Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Hayden Buckley Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Buckley has shot better than par on five occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Buckley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his past five events, Buckley's average finish has been 58th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

Buckley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 58th.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 33 -6 277 0 10 2 3 $2.3M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

Buckley last competed at this event in 2022 and finished fifth.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 64 yards shorter than the 7,079-yard par 70 for this week's event.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

Buckley will take to the 7,079-yard course this week at Accordia Golf Narashino CC after having played courses with an average length of 7,293 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Buckley's Last Time Out

Buckley was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 92nd percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Shriners Children's Open, which landed him in the 24th percentile among all competitors.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Buckley was better than only 12% of the competitors (averaging 4.92 strokes).

Buckley carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Buckley did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Buckley recorded fewer birdies or better (six) than the field average of 8.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

At that last outing, Buckley's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Buckley finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on three of 12 par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 4.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Buckley fell short compared to the field average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.