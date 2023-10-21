Should you bet on Henri Jokiharju to light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Islanders meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Henri Jokiharju score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150 if he scores a goal)

Jokiharju stats and insights

Jokiharju is yet to score through four games this season.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Jokiharju has zero points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded seven goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have one shutout, and they average 24.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

