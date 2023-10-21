Hinako Shibuno will be in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea at Seowon Valley Country Club from October 19-21.

Looking to wager on Shibuno at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

72 / 6,680 yards Shibuno Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Hinako Shibuno Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Shibuno has finished below par on seven occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score in one of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over her last 16 rounds, Shibuno has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Shibuno has had an average finish of 39th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Shibuno has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 36 -3 284 0 16 0 1 $300,065

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Shibuno last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 19th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while Seowon Valley Country Club is set for a shorter 6,680 yards.

Courses that Shibuno has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,587 yards, 93 yards shorter than the 6,680-yard Seowon Valley Country Club this week.

Shibuno's Last Time Out

Shibuno was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai ranked in the 31st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shibuno shot better than 41% of the competitors (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Shibuno carded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the tournament average was 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shibuno recorded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Shibuno's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were less than the field average (6.5).

At that last competition, Shibuno's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.3).

Shibuno finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on six of 16 par-5s, underperforming the field average, 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Shibuno carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.4.

