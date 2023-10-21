Will Hudson Fasching score a goal when the New York Islanders face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)

Fasching 2022-23 stats and insights

In 10 of 49 games last season, Fasching scored -- but just one goal each time.

Fasching picked up one assist on the power play.

Fasching's shooting percentage last season was 16.4%. He averaged 1.1 shots per game.

Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats

The Sabres conceded 297 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in league action in goals against.

The Sabres shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

