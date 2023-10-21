Should you bet on Jake McCabe to find the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Jake McCabe score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190 if he scores a goal)

McCabe stats and insights

McCabe is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

McCabe has zero points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 20 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

