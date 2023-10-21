When the San Jose Sharks take on the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jan Rutta light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jan Rutta score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180 if he scores a goal)

Rutta stats and insights

Rutta is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Rutta has no points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 15 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

